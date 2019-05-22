Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Winslow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen M. Winslow Obituary
Helen Marie Winslow, 77, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Ross Winslow and daughter in-law, Shelley Winslow; dear sister of Ruth Ann Ward and Mary Lou (Joe De Meio); loving grandmother of Jamie and Ema Winslow; also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday at A.J. DESMOND AND SONS FUNERAL HOME (PRICE CHAPEL), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles), Troy, MI 48083, 248-689-0700.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to . View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.