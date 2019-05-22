|
|
Helen Marie Winslow, 77, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Ross Winslow and daughter in-law, Shelley Winslow; dear sister of Ruth Ann Ward and Mary Lou (Joe De Meio); loving grandmother of Jamie and Ema Winslow; also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday at A.J. DESMOND AND SONS FUNERAL HOME (PRICE CHAPEL), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles), Troy, MI 48083, 248-689-0700.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to . View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019