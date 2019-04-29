Helen (Huey) Bargerstock McKrisky, 75, of Natrona, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 27, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family and loyal golden retriever, Tanner. Born Aug. 7, 1943, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late William E. Huey and Dorothy Simmers. She was married to Edward L. McKrisky Jr. and they would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on the day she will be laid to rest. Helen was of the Methodist faith. She was the manager of Mack's Corner Store, from which she retired in 2006. She was a member of The Kosciuszko Club, PNA and PRCU, all in Natrona, as well as Fryburg Sportsman Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, casino bus trips, watching Steelers games, crossword puzzles, scratch-off tickets, watching their traveling softball team and spending time at her second home in Tionesta. Her true love was spending time with her family and friends. Helen also enjoyed listening to Eddie Mack polka albums with her grandchildren and loved her new home along the river that her husband and father-in-law built. Helen is survived by her five sons, Samuel Bargerstock, Dane (Nicole) Bargerstock, Randy (Shelley) Bargerstock, Jamie (Paula) Bargerstock and Chad (Susan) Bargerstock; and daughter, Richelle (Christopher Kelly) Bargerstock. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, Brandi Bargerstock, Brittany (Steve Green) Bargerstock, Dane (Brittany) Bargerstock Jr., Nathan (Kara) Bargerstock, Laci Bargerstock, Cody, Levi and Logan Bargerstock, Randy and Ryan Bargerstock, Shannon (Rob) Selinger, Shannon (Craig) Kasunic, Shane, Shawn and Chad Bargerstock, and Tristian and Cruz Kelly; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dr. John Huey, of North Augusta, S.C., Phillip Huey, of Augusta, Ga., Mark Huey, of Ocala, Fla., and William (Laurie) Davis, of Brackenridge; sister, Deborah (David) Westendorf; stepmother, Margaret Huey, of Augusta, Ga.; mother-in-law, Dolores McKrisky, of Natrona Heights; brothers-in-law, Robert (Joann) Durand and Mark (Terry) McKrisky; sisters-in-law, Renee (Keith) Richards, Marybeth (Gary) Kesicki and Janelle (Kent) Markle. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; as well as all her friends she held near and dear to her heart. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Durand; stepfather, William Davis; and father-in-law, Edward L. McKrisky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Greg Spencer. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

