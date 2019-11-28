|
Helen O. (Palm) Ferguson, 93, of Cheswick, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was born to the late George and Catherine Davis Palm and had been a lifelong resident of the community after moving from Emlenton. Mrs. Ferguson formerly belonged to Springdale United Presbyterian Church, where she attended. Helen was a longtime waitress years ago for Cheswick BBQ. She also enjoyed working with children and used to babysit and take art classes with Mrs. McClosky, where she cherished friendships with other artists. Helen especially had a kind heart towards children and loved to read and frequent the library, but mostly, her family was her world and God had blessed them with such a loving, caring mother. Survivors include daughters, Sandra (Bruce) Croyle, of Kittanning, Bonnie Leake, of Cheswick, and Debbie (Tom) Coachman, of Beaver Falls; son, William S. Ferguson Jr., of Cheswick; six grandchildren, Bill, Sandy, Bonnie, Jason, Scott and Lori; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Jayla, Braeden, Alexandra, Alivia, Scotlynn and Parker; as well as nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William S. Ferguson Sr., whom she will be laid to rest beside; and four sisters and two brothers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where a service will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with burial to follow in Emlenton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Springdale Free Public Library. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019