Helen P. Choltko, 101, of New Kensington, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Concordia at Ridgewood Place, Plum. She was born April 23, 1918, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pelczar Sr. Helen enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the 500 club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry V. Choltko; five brothers, Joe, Walte, Stan, Edward and Johnnie; and two sisters, Mary and Wanda. She is survived by her sons, Harry (Darlene) Choltko and Mark (Michelle) Choltko; grandchildren, Christian, Jason, Brianna and Lance; and great-grandchildren, Norrie, Charlie and Parker.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019