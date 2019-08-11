The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Choltko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Choltko


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen P. Choltko Obituary
Helen P. Choltko, 101, of New Kensington, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Concordia at Ridgewood Place, Plum. She was born April 23, 1918, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pelczar Sr. Helen enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the 500 club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry V. Choltko; five brothers, Joe, Walte, Stan, Edward and Johnnie; and two sisters, Mary and Wanda. She is survived by her sons, Harry (Darlene) Choltko and Mark (Michelle) Choltko; grandchildren, Christian, Jason, Brianna and Lance; and great-grandchildren, Norrie, Charlie and Parker.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now