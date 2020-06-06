Helen R. Wasyluk
1925 - 2020
Helen Rose (Thomas) Wasyluk, 94, of West Leechburg, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Georgetown (Gilpin Township), a daughter of the late John Thomas and Roza (Fabian) Thomas. Helen was a homemaker and pet lover who enjoyed flower gardening, taking pictures and cooking. She was a member of Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Peter Wasyluk, of West Leechburg; her son, David T. Wasyluk (Lori), of Ohio; her daughter, Lori J. Kushik (Mark), of Cranberry Township; her grandson, Scott Kushik (Amanda); three great-grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Thomas Simon, of Tarentum; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 1030 Pleasant Hill Road, in Allegheny Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church, 271 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Wasyluk family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral
01:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Sorry for your loss
Steven Zatko
Friend
