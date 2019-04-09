Helen "Babe" Shank, 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Belair Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Lower Burrell. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Mazur) Milisits. Her greatest enjoyment came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard "Dick" Shank; great-grandson, Jackson Turk; sisters, Hilda Maxwell and Mary Carney; and brothers, Andy, Bill, Ed and Joe Milisits. Babe is survived by her three loving sons, Rick Shank, Ron (Cathy) Shank and Randy (Muj) Shank, all of Lower Burrell. Babe was a devoted grandmother to Eric Shank, of Lower Burrell, Christina (Steve) Shank, of Leechburg, David (Cristi) Shank, of Lower Burrell, Emily (Jeremiah) Shank, of Lower Burrell, Amy (Jon) Wagner, of Lower Burrell, Randy Shank, of California, and Lindsay Shank, of Vandergrift; and great-grandmother of Jason, Joselynn, Logan, Issac, Natalie, Quincy, Mylie and Blake. She is survived by her brother, George Milisits, of Rochester, N.Y.

A private visitation and interment was held with family members only with Father Ken Zaccagnini officiating a blessing service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.

www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019