Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Helen Thomas


1929 - 2019
Helen Thomas Obituary
Helen Thomas, 90, formerly of Creighton, passed peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her daughter's home in Cheswick, where she resided for the past six years. She was born in Renton, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Natik. Helen retired from Glenshaw Glass. Helen was a devoted grandmother who dedicated her time and energy to attending all of her granddaughter's school activities and athletic events from pre-school through college. The highlight of her life was attending her granddaughter's wedding this past June. With family assistance and a radiant beam of happiness, she proudly walked down the aisle. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Steelers and the glowing smile on Hines Ward's face. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her kitchen delights with her family and friends. Being able to help others brought much joy into her life. Helen was the loving mother of Robert (Carol) Thomas, of Florida, and Beverly (Terry) Yaworski, of Cheswick; dear grandmother of Lindsay (Brandon) Temple, of Allison Park; and also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Steven, William, and Larry Natik; and sister, Mary Chach.
Honoring her wishes, visitation and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are private. Arrangements entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell. 724-335-6500.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 29, 2019
