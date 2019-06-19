Helen Viola Crawford, 96, of Arnold, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born in Apollo on Nov. 25, 1922, and was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Viola Bell Riggle Klingensmith. Mrs. Crawford worked as a secretary for Allegheny Ludlum, West Leechburg, and had also worked as a cook for Arnold Junior High School and for Hills Department Store. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by two children, Charles C. (Donna) Crawford Jr., of Allegheny Township, and Susan Kay Scholl, of Natrona Heights; four grandchildren, Robert (Terri) Artman Jr., Charles C. (Kasi) Crawford III, Matthew Crawford and Lee Ann (Scott) Sweeny; and six great-grandchildren, Valerie Artman, Laura Artman, Megan Artman, Robert Howell, Johnathan Howell and Cadyn Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Conrad Crawford Sr.; daughter, Viola Christine Crawford; and two brothers, Dr. Clarence J. Klingensmith and Leon George Klingensmith. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent care that Helen received.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave., Arnold, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday by the Rev. Marsha Adams. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.

The family suggests donations made in her name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary