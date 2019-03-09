Helen Y. Cowan Saicoe, 84, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at The Willows, Oakmont. She was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Rural Valley, to the late Orman L. and Mary (Kurtz) Boyer Sr. Helen has lived in Natrona Heights since 2000, and prior to that, Oakmont for several years, but most of her life in Brackenridge. She was a registered nurse for Dr. Charles M. Reel, in New Kensington, for 28 years. Helen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, and a graduate of the former Shannock Valley High School in 1952 and Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Helen enjoyed crafts, quilting, playing cards and traveling. Survivors include her children, Jeffrey A. (Jennifer) Cowan, of Brackenridge, Lisa A. (Andrew) Kronenwetter, of Seattle, Wash., B. (Stephanie) Cowan, of Canonsburg, Traci L. (James) McGowan, of Plum Borough, and Christopher J. (Amy) Cowan, of Asheville, N.C. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Saicoe, in 1995, and two brothers, Major Orman L. Boyer Jr. and Dr. Philip K. Boyer.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, with the Rev. Gregory L. Spencer, officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

Family suggests contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, or Community Library of Allegheny Valley, Natrona Heights. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.