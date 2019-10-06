|
Helen Z. Buchanan, 97, of Arnold, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home, Sarver. She was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Monessen, Pa., daughter of the late Joseph G. and Jean Bolcer Zuber. Helen was a 1940 graduate of Monessen High School. She moved to the area in 1943. Helen was a telephone operator and supervisor for Bell Atlantic/Bell Telephone for 25 years, retiring in 1984 from the engineering department. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, roller skating and dancing. Recently, she enjoyed working on word puzzles, reading her Bible and several of her Christian books every day, but loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church, New Kensington, Bell Telephone Pioneers, and the Alle-Kiski Valley Senior Citizens Center, also in New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lester Buchanan; and brother, Retired Air Force Colonel Richard S. Zuber. She is survived by two sons, Richard J. (Cathy) Buchanan, who she lived with and was her caregiver for many years, and Jeff S. Buchanan; sister, Irene D'Amico; two grandsons, Phillip (Tiffany) Buchanan and Brian (Mindy) Buchanan; two granddaughters, Laura and Emily Buchanan; two great-granddaughters, Chloe and Molly Kate Buchanan; great-grandsons, Levi Michael and Caleb Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, In the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Mitchel Nickols officiating. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019