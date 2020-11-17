Helen M. Zanotti, 87, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Belair Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. Helen was born July 18, 1933, in Paulton. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lena Mains Uplinger. Helen had been employed by the Kiski Area Bell Township School as a cafeteria worker in the food service department and had been a member of the Alle-Kiski Chapter of PA Association of School Retirees. Survivors include her three daughters, Diane (John) Grazioso, of New Kensington, Judy Zanotti, of Delmont, and Linda (Ronald) Luczak, of Waldorf, Md.; three grandchildren, Ronald A. (Kristel) Luczak, of Alexandria, Va., John A. Grazioso, of New Kensington, and Dawn M. (Joseph) Berry, of Hollywood, Md.; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Mason, Jackson and Isabelle Luczak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Zanotti. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of blessing service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., officiating, in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence message or to view the service by streamlining (virtual), please visit our Facebook page or website at www.dunmirekerr.com
.