1/1
Helen Zanotti
1933 - 2020-11-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Zanotti, 87, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Belair Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. Helen was born July 18, 1933, in Paulton. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lena Mains Uplinger. Helen had been employed by the Kiski Area Bell Township School as a cafeteria worker in the food service department and had been a member of the Alle-Kiski Chapter of PA Association of School Retirees. Survivors include her three daughters, Diane (John) Grazioso, of New Kensington, Judy Zanotti, of Delmont, and Linda (Ronald) Luczak, of Waldorf, Md.; three grandchildren, Ronald A. (Kristel) Luczak, of Alexandria, Va., John A. Grazioso, of New Kensington, and Dawn M. (Joseph) Berry, of Hollywood, Md.; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Mason, Jackson and Isabelle Luczak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Zanotti. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of blessing service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., officiating, in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence message or to view the service by streamlining (virtual), please visit our Facebook page or website at www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved