Helga Rahm Barringer Hallstein, 77, formerly of Leet Township, recently of Blawnox, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Willows, Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. Born Dec. 18, 1941, in Furstenfeldbruck Germany, she was the daughter of Ernst Rahm and Olga (Mendler) Rahm. Helga became a citizen of the United States Nov. 15, 1951, and was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School, Class of 1960. After time spent as a homemaker, Helga worked for and retired from Mellon Bank Corporation. Outside of work, she enjoyed shopping, reading and spending time with her daughter and grandsons, and was an ardent supporter of whatever sport or activity her grandchildren were engaged in, soccer, football, baseball, band and chorus. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Hallstein Korzon; grandsons, Nicholas Korzon and Robert Korzon, of Springdale; and grand-dog, Mia Joy Pupperstein.

Family and friends are welcomed from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Alexander's Bistro, Bloomfield, to share memories and celebrate her life. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., (Blawnox).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Sewickley Public Library in her memory. www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 16 to May 23, 2019