|
|
Henrietta (Leskovic) Eaton, 93, of Sarver, formerly of Springdale, passed into eternal light Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 26, 1926, to her parents, John and Mary (Starr) Leskovic. Henrietta was a graduate of Springdale High School class of 1943, where she met her husband of 59 years, Wallace G. Eaton. Together, they purchased a plot of land and built their home in Springdale, where they raised four sons. Henrietta worked for Capital Finance Co. and the U.S. Weather Bureau in Pittsburgh until first becoming a mother in 1948, then she started her most important job as a full-time mother. She was a Catholic and former Eucharistic minister at her parish, St. Alphonsus in Springdale. While raising her children, she was a member of the Mothers Club, Ladies of Charity, and Parish Finance Committee. Later in life, Henrietta founded the Springdale Cemetery Association, locating families of those buried there. She, along with several other volunteers, were able to raise money to take care of the grounds. Eventually, the Springdale Cemetery Association was formed and took ownership of this family-run cemetery, with Henrietta serving as president until the time of her death. Henrietta is survived by sons, Robert, of West Deer, Rand (Judy Litzinger), of Springdale, and Roger (Dyan), of Lower Burrell; and grandchildren, Stephanie (Craig) Codeluppi, of Monroeville, Jeffrey (Connie) Eaton, of Mt. Lebanon, Brooke (Alex) Lewis, of Plum, and Baylee Eaton, of Lower Burrell. Also surviving are great-grandsons, Nathan and Daniel Codeluppi and Thomas and Conrad Eaton; and her brother, Thomas Leskovic, of Kittanning. Henrietta had 10 nephews who she loved dearly, including Norman Eaton Jr., Thomas Leskovic Jr., Daniel Eaton, Timothy Leskovic and Joseph Leskovic. Henrietta was predeceased by her parents, husband Wally in 2004, son Richard in 2011, daughter-in-law Cheryl in 2012, sister-in-law Rose Leskovic, brother- and sister-in-law Norman (Bud) and Mary Eaton, brother-in-law George and Theda Phillips, and nephews David Phillips, James and John Leskovic and Thomas and Paul Eaton. Henrietta was a true and loyal friend to many people from her school years, especially the SHS class of '43, as well as so many of her sons' friends and their parents, to her neighbors, church parishioners, and the many people she touched with her continuous good deeds. The people who she loved to spend time with the most were her dear friends from card club; those were her best times in her later years. She will be missed by all who knew her. Henrietta's family would especially wish to thank the staff and many friends from Rosebrook, where mom lived for the past year and a half, a place that she considered her home. We would also like to thank the people from Monarch Hospice from which mom had care for the past month.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale, with burial to follow in Springdale Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Springdale Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 99, Springdale, PA 15144. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020