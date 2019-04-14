Henrietta S. (Stahl) Hohman passed away peacefully, with her loved ones by her side, Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Tarentum, where she was raised and met the love her life, Dr. Robert J. Hohman. They lived in Euclid, Ohio and Avon Lake, Ohio before moving to Hilton Head Island, S.C., in 1995. She was a volunteer for the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament for 20 years, as well as the Celebrity Golf Tournament. She also volunteered at the St. Francis Thrift Shop, the Litter Box Thrift Store and was a docent at the Coastal Discovery Museum, where she guided sea turtle walks. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry W. and Anna E. Stahl; and her son, Richard C. Hohman. She is survived by her husband of 58 years; her daughter, Barbara (Vince) Handley; two grandchildren, Katelyn (Alex) Handley and Matthew Handley; a great-grandson, Colton; her sister, Loretta S. Michnuk, of Lower Burrell; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be private with a celebration of life planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , , the Hilton Head Humane Association or the . Arrangements are by THE ISLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Islandfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary