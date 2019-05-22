Home

Henry E. Thrower


Henry E. Thrower went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019, at his residence in Temple, Texas. He was born Dec. 31, 1971, in Natrona Heights to Henry and Darnell (Combs) Thrower, both deceased. He was a 1990 graduate of Highlands High School, received a BA in business from Edinboro University and was studying at Dallas Theological Seminary. He was a licensed and ordained minister and the pastor of Grace to the Nations Church in Temple, Texas. The Rev. Thrower married Cynthia Randolph on Oct. 16, 2009. Survivors include his wife and two sisters, Cassondra Thrower, of Pittsburgh, and Nicole Thrower, of Lee's Summit, Mo., and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. May 25 at Mt. Calvary Church, 1150 Fourth Ave., New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019
