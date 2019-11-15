|
Henry Lynn Wolfe, 81, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center. Henry was born June 12, 1938, in Slate Lick, a son of the late Henry and Jessie (Claypool) Wolfe. He was the husband of Phyllis (Balonick) Wolfe, who survives. He had previously married Dorothy (Wright) Wolfe. He had been a member of Limestone Baptist Church. After many years of service as a state trooper, Henry retired from the Pennsylvania State Police Department. In addition, he was a successful entrepreneur who owned and operated a campground in Jamestown. He attended Philadelphia Bible College and was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Henry held numerous American Red Cross certifications, including water safety instructor and first aid instructor. He was active with the American Red Cross for many years. An avid outdoorsman, Henry especially enjoyed hunting as well as fishing, and was thrilled to have a mako shark and a marlin among his greatest catches. Henry enjoyed playing Monopoly with his daughter, Melissa. He will be sadly missed. Henry is survived by two children, Melissa Wolfe Helgert, of Meadville, and David Wolfe and his wife, Anna, of Long Grove, Ill.; four grandchildren, Nathan Helgert, of Hopkinsville, Ky., Kristen Wolfe Roberts, of Ashburn, Va., Jessie Helgert, of Ashland, Ohio, and Jacob Wolfe, of Naperville, Ill.; three great-grandchildren, Caden Wolfe, Jaxon Wolfe, and Wyatt Roberts; two stepchildren, Carri Griffin and Mary Running; two stepgrandchildren, Camille Moseley and Christopher Andrien, a stepgreat-granddaughter, Liviana Moseley; two brothers, Tim Wolfe and Larry Wolfe; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wolfe; and a stepson, Christopher Howard.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at McCracken Chapel of Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, 31 N. Park Ave., Meadville, with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m., with Chaplain Sam Marchetta officiating. Henry will be laid to rest in Greendale Cemetery, West Mead Township. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019