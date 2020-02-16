|
Henry J. Martone, 84 of Aspinwall, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with family at his side. He was the beloved husband of 60 years of Jean (Barkasi) Martone; loving father of Christopher H. (Linda) Martone, D.M.D., and Daniel J. (Valerie, D.M.D), Martone; cherished grandfather of Ryan Stout, Kristen Stout, Franklin Martone, Peter Martone, Zachary Martone and the late Kaitlin Martone; and brother of Dr. Louis H. (Dr. Christine) Martone and the late Janet M. Fitzgerald. Henry was a 1959 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, an avid Steelers fan and Civil War historian. He was a professional engineer and professional land surveyor, and founder of Martone Engineering and Surveying. Henry will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. Burial will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township.