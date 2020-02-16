Home

Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Aspinwall, PA
HEnry Martone Obituary
Henry J. Martone, 84 of Aspinwall, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with family at his side. He was the beloved husband of 60 years of Jean (Barkasi) Martone; loving father of Christopher H. (Linda) Martone, D.M.D., and Daniel J. (Valerie, D.M.D), Martone; cherished grandfather of Ryan Stout, Kristen Stout, Franklin Martone, Peter Martone, Zachary Martone and the late Kaitlin Martone; and brother of Dr. Louis H. (Dr. Christine) Martone and the late Janet M. Fitzgerald. Henry was a 1959 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, an avid Steelers fan and Civil War historian. He was a professional engineer and professional land surveyor, and founder of Martone Engineering and Surveying. Henry will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. Burial will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township.
