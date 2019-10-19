|
Henry "Mike" Michelini, 95, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, peacefully, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Mike was born Dec. 13, 1923, in the BJ section of Freeport, a son of the late Anna (Martinelli) Michelini-Leri and Giacomo "Jack" Michelini. Mike was the widower of Geraldine D. (Getty) Michelini, who passed in 2009. Mike was a 1942 graduate of Freeport High School. After graduation, Mike took a job at Allegheny Ludlum Steel. When the War broke out, Mike enlisted in the Army. He served in the Army Air Force and was a flight engineer and the top turret gunner aboard a B-24 Liberator. His flight crew flew more than 30 missions over Germany. After his honorable discharge, Mike came back home and resumed his job at A-L Steel. He worked in the maintenance department for 44 years, retiring in 1987. Mike was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Mike was an insatiable reader. He would read two and three books at one time. He built his own house and helped construct his son's homes. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Mike is survived by two sons, Rick and Linda Michelini, of South Buffalo Township, and Mark Michelini, of South Buffalo Township; and his daughter, Michelle Michelini, of Buffalo Township. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer and Shane Helch, Heather Pellegrini and Chad and Cindy Michelini; great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Ethan and Owen Trettel, Emma, Evan and Azelyn Michelini and Ian and Elliot Pellegrini; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald D. Michelini; and his two sisters, Rena Chiesa and Edith Pesci.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019