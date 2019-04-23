Henry Mink Jr., 85, of Springdale, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Ruth E. (Leasure) Mink; loving son of the late Henry and Margaret (Adams) Mink, of Oakmont; loving father to Randy (Jill) Mink, of Moon Township, David (Renee) Mink, of Ross Township, and Ruth Ann (Joseph) Guzolik, of Vandergrift; brother of Anna Grace Heyl, the late Kenneth Mink, William Mink, Ted Mink, and Katherine Beckwith; and grandfather to Jason Kirchoff, Nicole Swartz, Ryan Mink, Natalie Farina, and Hannah Guzolik. Henry served in the Army during the Korean War as a medic and staff sergeant, and was a member of the Springdale American Legion. Henry retired from Duquesne Light Co. in Cheswick. Henry was a volunteer fireman for the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department. He joined the department on April 3, 1962. He held many offices, including fire chief, for 18 years. He also held offices for the department's Relief Association. Henry was a member of the Western PA Firemen's Association, where he held the office of president, as well as several chairmanships. He was a member of the Allegheny County Firemen's Association, serving two terms as president and spent 20 years on the organization's Fire Prevention Committee. Henry was also a member of the Cheswick Volunteer Fire Department as well as an honorary member of Arnold Fire Company No. 1 for 30 years. Henry throughout his life was also a member of other organizations such as Allegheny County Firemen's Advisory Board, local Emergency Planning Committee, the State Firemen's Association, Springdale Borough Council, and the Allegheny County Hazardous Material Response Team 420, where he served as deputy chief. Henry received many awards and accolades throughout his life, including Fireman of the Year for both the Western PA Firemen's Association and the Allegheny County Firemen's Association. He was a recipient of the Provident Insurance Agency Service Award, and in 2003 was Allegheny County's first recipient of the Step Forward Award. Henry enjoyed golfing, and spending time with his family and breakfast club. He left his mark on many people and organizations. Henry will be deeply missed by many.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where funeral services will be held at 7:30 pm. Springdale volunteer firemen will hold services at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department at 845 Lincoln Ave., Springdale, PA 15144. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary