Henry Stanley Franczyk, 94, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, in Monroeville. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1926, in Vandergrift, the son of the late Andrew and Anna Dziak Franczyk. Henry was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. He was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, in Vandergrift. Before his retirement, he was employed by PPG Glass Works in Creighton for more than 50 years. Henry was a proud veteran, having served in the Marine Corps during World War II. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing solitaire and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rita Waros Franczyk; his daughter, Maryann Cecchi and her husband, Michael; his granddaughters, Paula (Brady) Bertetto, Gina (Matt) Cecchi and Maria (Curtis) Bertetto; his great-grandchildren, Ava Bertetto, Nicole Bertetto and Vincent Bertetto; his sister, Helen Kolakowski; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert and Bernard Franczyk, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in World War II, and a brother, Emmanuel Franczyk. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo, with Pastor Scott Fairman, officiating. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.