Herbert V. Richards
1925 - 2020
Herbert V. Richards, 95, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 9, 1925, in Millerstown, he was the son of Herbert John Richards and Verna Kennedy Richards. Herb served in the Army Air Forces during World War II, training to be a fighter pilot as the war ended and was proud to be a pilot, having owned his own airplane and still having a current pilots license. Herb retired from PPG in Creighton in 1987, where he had worked as an electrician. He was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saxonburg, the Brackenridge American Legion, the Tarentum Eagles and several other fraternal organizations. Herb was well known for handing out flashlights wherever he went, and will continue to light the world with his legacy. Surviving are wife, Ruth Starr Richards whom he married Aug. 4, 1961; his daughter, Tracie (Mark) Penman, of Oakhill, Va.; his son, Scott (Sharon) Richards, of Natrona Heights; five grandchildren, April, Craig and James Penman, Natalie Richards, and Rob (Heather) Slagle; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Logan. He was preceded in death by parents, and his stepmother, Theresa Richards. There will be no public visitation or services; private services are being planned. Arrangements were entrusted to the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of donor's choice. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
