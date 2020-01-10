|
Herman James Stefnik passed Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Seabeck, Wash. Herman was born April 7, 1933, in East Vandergrift, to parents, John Paul Stefnik and wife, Mary Stefnik. Herman is survived by his wife, Sharon; sister, Ann; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Coco. Herman left an impact on everyone who knew him and he will be deeply missed.
His funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea. Public viewing will begin at 9:45 a.m. with a rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow downstairs in Camerman Hall.
An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020