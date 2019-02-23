Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Herman J. Weihrauch, 82, of Springdale, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, to be with the lord Jesus. He was born March 8, 1936, to his parents, the late Herman and Genevieve McDonald Weihrauch. Mr. Weihrauch attended Verona High School, where he grew up and worked for the former Ingalls Iron Works before closing its doors as well as a self-employed painter in Springdale for many years. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church and was a very kind, gentle soul. He could always be seen doing something kind for friends and neighbors. Mr. Weihrauch enjoyed spending time with his family at his camp in Tionesta and fixing things. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be missed immensely. He is survived by his daughter, Kristine Ann Weihrauch Jordan, of New Kensington; sons, Herman J. Weihrauch Jr., of Apollo, and Jay H. Weihrauch, of Springdale; grandchildren, Daniel Jorden, Colleen (Michael) Krantz and Chase and Summer Weihrauch; great-grandchildren, Isaac Weihrauch, Jace Jordan and Mikey Krantz; sister, Mary Lorretta Nagy, of Plum; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Herman was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine Marie (Haugh) Weihrauch, in June, and brothers, Blair and Edward Weihrauch; sisters; Bertilla Karlo, Helen Miller and infant baby brother, Herman.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of Christian funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be private in Springdale Cemetery.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
