Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Herman P. Sobotka Obituary
Herman P. Sobotka, 90, of Shaler Township, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Orion Personal Care Home, Shaler Township. He was born July 28, 1929, in Curtisville, West Deer Township, to the late Joseph and Nora (Gadomski) Sobotka. Herman grew up in West Deer, graduating from West Deer High School in 1947. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the Army, achieving the rank of private first class. Herman worked for Glenshaw Glass for more than 18 years, then went to work for Bell Telephone as an installer where he worked over 20 years. He was a member of the , West Deer, the former PNA, Russellton and AARP. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing softball. Herman will be always remembered for his great sense of humor. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Madeline M. (Frankenberger) Sobotka; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John "Percy", Salty, Joseph, Walter and Edward Sobotka.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday with the Rev. David Clawson, officiating. He will be privately buried in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
