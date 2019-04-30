|
|
Hermina Ann Lauff, 81, of Marienville, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born April 14, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Nicholas and Hermina Linko Lauff. Hermina was a 1956 graduate of Ken-Hi. She enjoyed reading and walking and was an avid gardener and bird enthusiast. Survivors include her son, Carl E. Lauff; grandchildren, Daymen Lauff, Melissa Lauff and Nikki Lauff; great-grandson, Liam Rylan; and her puppy, Abigail. In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death by her companion of many years, Herbert Rumbaugh; and siblings, Carl, Margaret, Kay, Ralph and Nick.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Thursday in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Entombment will follow in Union Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019