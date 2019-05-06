Home

Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Howard E. Hartge Jr.


Howard E. Hartge Jr. Obituary
Howard Earl Hartge Jr., 66, of Upper Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in New Kensington on Jan. 21, 1953; he was the son of the late Howard E. and Darlene (Grantz) Hartge Sr. Howard is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved cats. He worked at Allegheny Ludlum Brackenridge Plant as a crane operator for more than 30 years. He enjoyed drag racing and all types of RC cars.
Family and friends will be received from 6 until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 (724-335-6500).
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019
