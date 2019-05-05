Howard G. Ridenour, 90, of Washington Township, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Born May 20, 1928, in Washington Township, he was a son of the late Phoebe Ridenour. Howard was a 1946 graduate of Washington Township High School, and proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a technician for the former Alcoa Technical Center (now Arconic) in Lower Burrell for 25 years, retiring in 1993. Howard was a charter and life member of the Washington Township VFD, and member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Joyce. In addition to his mother, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. (Whitlinger) Ridenour, who passed away on May 9, 1993; son-in-law, Frank Reynolds; and a sister, Shirley Brent. He is survived by his children, Georgia Reynolds, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Randy Ridenour, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Joyce (Carl) Fester, of Washington Township, Mike (Laura) Ridenour, of Washington Township, and Brian (Sherrie) Ridenour, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Kelly Wolfgang, Patti Pfeffer, Eric Ridenour, Erin Ridenour, Randy Ridenour Jr., Carla Fester, and Ryan Ridenour; eleven great-grandchildren; a niece, Debbie Jordan; and a nephew, Roger Brent.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Sara Wrona officiating. Following the services, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in Howard's name to the Jaime Vick-Moran Memorial Fund, c/o S and T Bank, 2388 Route 286, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2019