|
|
Howard "Hap" Hogan Jr., 92, of Springdale, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Harmarvillage Care Center. He was born March 9, 1927, in Cheswick, to Howard H. and Margaret (Canterbury) Hogan. After graduating from Springdale High School, Hap served in the Navy, being stationed in Guam near the end of World War II. He earned a mining engineering degree from Pitt and a civil engineering degree from Carnegie Tech. Hap retired from Gulf Oil Corp. following a debilitating stroke at 53. Hap always enjoyed music, playing trombone in local dance and marching bands and singing in various choirs and choruses. He spent much of his time singing in the Penn Hills chapter of SPEBSQSA and with the eponymous Hogan's Heroes barbershop quartet. Photography was Hap's passion. He left us with an archive of our lives, which he diligently catalogued in albums and slide trays. We learned life lessons from Hap's dignity, humor, patience and quiet strength. He leaves behind daughter, Judy (Neil) Conti, of Luthersburg, Pa., sons, Jeff Hogan, of Springdale, and Tom (Patti Walsh) Hogan, of Berlin, Md.; sister, Melba Jean Holland, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two grandsons, Zach (Amy) Hogan, of Melbourne, Australia, and Nick (Brittany) Hogan, of Baltimore, Md.; three great-grandsons, Hayden, Hudson and Hunter; and many devoted nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Lorena Page Hogan.
There will be no viewing or funeral service. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019