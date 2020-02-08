Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard K. Keller


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard K. Keller Obituary
Howard Kenneth Keller, 78, of Williamsburg, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Riverside Hospital, Newport News, Va. He was born Feb. 25, 1941, in New Kensington, the son of Theodore H. and LaRue A. (Miller) Keller. He was a graduate of New Kensington High School and earned a bachelor's degree at Carnegie Mellon University and a master's degree at University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by J and L Steel, Buhl Planetarium and Metropolitan Life Insurance. He enjoyed attending operas, symphonies, and science lectures. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kevin Keller. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Helen Louie Keller; son, Richard Keller, of Ewing, N.J.; brother, Keith Keller, of Trinity, Fla.; sister, Karen Crandall and her husband, John, of Williamsburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Susan Keller, of Plum; and many nieces and nephews. A private service and interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. Memorial gifts may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -