|
|
Howard Kenneth Keller, 78, of Williamsburg, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Riverside Hospital, Newport News, Va. He was born Feb. 25, 1941, in New Kensington, the son of Theodore H. and LaRue A. (Miller) Keller. He was a graduate of New Kensington High School and earned a bachelor's degree at Carnegie Mellon University and a master's degree at University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by J and L Steel, Buhl Planetarium and Metropolitan Life Insurance. He enjoyed attending operas, symphonies, and science lectures. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kevin Keller. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Helen Louie Keller; son, Richard Keller, of Ewing, N.J.; brother, Keith Keller, of Trinity, Fla.; sister, Karen Crandall and her husband, John, of Williamsburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Susan Keller, of Plum; and many nieces and nephews. A private service and interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. Memorial gifts may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).