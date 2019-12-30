Home

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Howard Rummel
Howard L. Rummel

Howard L. Rummel


1932 - 2019
Howard L. Rummel Obituary
Howard Leroy "Butch" Rummel, 87, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 30, 1932, in Natrona Heights and was a son of the late Leroy S. and Elda Ferney Rummel. Howard was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Navy. He retired in 1997 from the coating and resins department of PPG Industries in Harmar. Howard was a member of the Tarentum Elks, Post 894 in Natrona Heights, life member of Hilltop Hose Company in Natrona Heights and a life member of the Escapees RV Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Howard is survived by his wife, Dolores "Doe" (Johnston) Rummel; children, Lee (Lori) Rummel, of Natrona Heights, and Vikki (Bob) Rossey, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Bethaney (Tony) Calabrace, Shannon (Tim) Sample, Shawn (Stacey) Rossey and Nicole (Jayson) Brown; great-grandchildren, Brenden and Breawna Calabrace, Isiacc and Ella Brown, Deacon Sample, and Bryce, Brylee, Bryar and Bryten Rossey; brother, William (Esther) Rummel, of Columbia, Miss.; and by his sister, Barbara (Bryce) Schrecengost, of Cocoa Beach, Fla. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Rummel, and two great-grandsons, Sebastian and Timothy Sample.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Howard may be made to Hilltop Hose Company, P.O. Box 214, Natrona Heights, PA 15065; or to the Tarentum Elks, Sixth Avenue and Lock Street, Tarentum, PA 15084. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
