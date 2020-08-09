Howard Mitteff

Howard Buddy, Mitt Mitteff, 82, of Topeka, Kan., passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Colmery-O'Neil Veterans Administration hospital in Topeka. Howard was a Navy veteran, serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Intrepid CVA II. He retired from the VA health care system after 49 years of service. The joy of his life were his sons, Michael and Charles; and his daughters, Diana (Gary) Fondrk and Chimene (Anthony) Crivaro. He is survived by the love of his life, Cindy Lou, his loving wife. He was preceded in death by both parents, Stella and Mike; son, Charles; brothers, William and Richard; and sister, Helen. Cremation has taken place and private family inurnment will be at a future date at Union Cemetery in Arnold. DOVE SOUTHWEST CHAPEL is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.