Howard S. Troup, 95, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, peacefully, at Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Oakmont. Howard was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Mayport, a son of the late Arveta (Reichard) and Norman Troup. He was the widower of Geraldine H. (Brocious) Troup, who passed in 1997. Howard enlisted in the Army during World War II and was stationed in North Africa. After his service to his country, Howard came home and took a job at Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He worked as an operator at the 8-3 Dept. in Brackenridge for 30 years, retiring in 1985. Howard was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Center in Sarver. Howard was a member of the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing guitar, bus trips to gospel music concerts and watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams. Howard is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth H. and Anne Troup, of Harwick; his grandchildren, Sherri and Jerold Rispoli and Gregory and Lauren Troup; and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Ethan Troup and Nicholas, Anna and Joseph Rispoli. Howard is also survived by two sisters, Alma Douthett, of Natrona Heights, and Alberta and Ron Hawk, of Distant; two brothers, Clarence and Phyllis Troup, of Mayport, and Ivan "Glenn" and Dorcea Troup, of Sarver. In addition to his parents and his wife, Howard was preceded by his brother, Wayne Troup.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the Lighthouse Fellowship Center, 130 Lucas Lane, Sarver, with the Rev. Richard Shick officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Distant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Fellowship Center, 130 Lucas Lane, Sarver, PA 16055. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary