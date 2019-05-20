Howard Womeldorf, 78, of Apollo, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1940, and was a son of the late Kenneth Clair and Bessy (Carnahan) Womeldorf. Puzz worked for Canaberry Coal Industry as a coal miner and later retired as a custodian from Kiski Area School District. He was a member of United Mine Workers and the North Vandergrift Slovak Club. Puzz enjoyed spending time in his garage with family and friends, working on cars, traveling on family vacations, but his true passion in life was his relationship with his wife. The two of them were soul mates and an inspiration to everyone who knew them. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Laura) Womeldorf, of Washington Township; three daughters, Melanie (Ronald) Hazlett, Cathy Mack and Dana Baum, all of Apollo; a sister, Betty Womeldorf; a niece, Sherry Mille; brother-in-law, Gary Miller, of Apollo; and six grandchildren, Garrett, Ryan, Dheaven, Ghaven, Lhaken and Leah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Leora Belle Miller Womeldorf; three brothers, Kenneth, Franklin and Robert Womeldorf; and sister, Kathleen Womeldorf.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating, at JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 20, 2019