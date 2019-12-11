|
|
Hugh O. Crossan, 81, of Vandergrift, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Oct. 23, 1938, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late John and Mary Jane Myers Crossan. Hugh had been employed by the National Bank of the Commonwealth as head cashier prior to retiring in 1995 after 42 years of employment. He was a member of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church and the Vandergrift American Legion Post 114, and was an avid Steelers and Jeopardy fan, he spent his time volunteering with the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, bowling and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene Tardivo Crossan, of Vandergrift; two daughters, Coleen (John) Owens, of Centerville, Va., and Julia (Brian) Murphy, of Clarksburg; his son, Christopher (Charlene) Crossan, of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Chris, Michael and Emerson Crossan and Madeline and Sara Murphy; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and William Crossan.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with his pastor, Neal Galley, officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, 167 Lincoln Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019