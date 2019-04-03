Hunter Joseph Mehal, 19, of Allegheny Township, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 29, 2019. Hunter was a 2018 Kiski Area High School and NWCTC Carpentry graduate. He was an amazing young man with a giant heart, and he would have given anyone the shirt off his back. There was never a moment he wasn't smiling or making someone else smile. There was never a person Hunter didn't love. He invested so much effort into being there for everyone else and would never burden anyone with his own pain. Hunter considered his friends as family and enjoyed every minute with them. He was a 60s soul in a millennial's body. He loved his beagle, "Biggie," and old school American cars with big motors. His '75 Buick Century was his baby; he was so proud of it. How can you explain a 19-year-old life in one paragraph? He was the beloved son of Jay "Bird" and Jessica Jo Mehal, of Allegheny Township; loving brother of Jeremiah Johnson Mehal Jr.; dear grandson of Robert (the late Terry M.) Funkhouser, of Allegheny Township, Thomas and Patricia Woitas, of Allegheny Township, Joseph Kosmal, of Brackenridge, and Al Mehal, of Allegheny Township; and nephew of Brian Mehal, of Tarentum, Jason Kosmal, of Allegheny Township, and Mitch (Heather) Funkhouser, of Cheswick.

