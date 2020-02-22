|
Ida A. (Stokes) Misho, 96, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her daughter Michele's home in Apollo. Born Jan. 6, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Mary (Honadle) Stokes. Ida was a 1942 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and worked at Dunmire Furniture Store until her marriage. She was a longtime member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, its Catholic Daughters of America and the Rosary Society. Ida was a member of local card clubs, the Vandergrift Senior Center and involved with the Vandergrift Little League. She enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo, casino trips and volunteering her time at Vandergrift Meals on Wheels. Ida most loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Misho; brothers, Fred, Claude Jr. and Jerry Stokes; and a sister, Edna Boucher. Ida is survived by her daughters, Michele (William) Brown, of Apollo, Pattie Jo (Adele Corbin) Misho, of New Kensington; twin sons, the oldest, Bernard "Bernie" Misho, of New Kensington, and the second born, Brian (Deanna) Misho, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Ashlee (Jessica Baustert) and Amber (Chris Thomas) Brown, Amanda (Jared) DiVittorio and Alison Misho; great-grandsons, Gabriel and Matthew DiVittorio; sister, Emogene Jean Stroupe, of Levitton; adopted daughter, Adele; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Ida's memory to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the AHN Hospice team and Bethany Baustert Swanson for their exceptional care. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.