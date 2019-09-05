|
|
Ida (Rinaldi) DeLibero, 101, of Oakmont, formerly of Vandergrift, was called home to the Lord Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Born Aug. 27, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Alfero) Rinaldi. Ida graduated from Vandergrift High School and was a longtime member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Ida, along with her late husband, Victor, began a family business, Victor Ravioli Foods Inc., which operated for many years. She was a longtime member of a local card club in Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, who passed away in May of 1965; her beloved son, Louis, who passed away March 26, 2014; and her sisters, Katherine Hepler, Margaret Parlett and Dora Quarato. She is survived by her beloved daughter-in-law, Beth DeLibero, of Sarver; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) DeLibero, Kristen (Dan) Mattock, Lori (Darrick) Pope and Michael (Tegan) DeLibero; and was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ella Grace, Olivia Noelle, Juliana Nicole and Nathanael Jon. Ida will also be sorely missed by many nieces and nephews, who visited her faithfully.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019