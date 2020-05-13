Ida M. (Lockard) Anthony, 86, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. A daughter of the late Dennis L. Lockard and Leona (Fisher) Lockard, she was born Jan. 30, 1934, in North Apollo. Ida was a homemaker and member of First United Methodist Church in Leechburg. She was a 1953 graduate of Apollo High School. Ida enjoyed square dancing, quilting, baking, bicycling and sled riding. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Albert C. "Peep" Anthony, of Allegheny Township; three sons, Gail L. "Trooper" Anthony (Kathleen), of Allegheny Township, William D. Anthony (Linda), of Kettering, Ohio, and Dale D. Anthony, of Pine Run; five grandchildren, Brad, Eric, William, Stephanie and Amber; three great-grandsons, Joseph, Michael and Elliott; two brothers, Donald Lockard and Dave Lockard; and two sisters, Betty Jean Gray and Rose M. Bigley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lockard; and two sisters, Annabelle Smail and Edna I. Wyatt. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), is assisting the Anthony family with all private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association (Greater Pittsburgh Chapter), 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Condolences to the Anthony family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 13, 2020.