Ida M. Soliznoff, 87, of New Kensington, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Feb. 19, 1932, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (Oliver) Zeiler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Soliznoff, in 1973; five brothers, William, Lloyd, Henry, Raymond and Elmer Zeiler; and two sisters, Helen Kovach and Dorothy Zeiler. Survivors include two daughters, Ida Marie (Michael) Stankiewicz and Lisa (Ralph) Haser; three granddaughters, Bambi (Sheldon) Simmons, Sue-Anne (Lamar Simmons) Albaugh and Alexis (Don) Keys; grandchildren, Amarea, Mason, Keira, Olivia, Savannah, Chase, Aya and Harrite; and many nieces and nephews. Ida was a very lovable person. Many knew her as Gram. She enjoyed bingo, soap operas, game shows and taking care of her loved ones.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Bob Shallenberger presiding. Burial will be in Henderson Cemetery, Cheswick.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019