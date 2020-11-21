1/
Ilona R. Prishack
1940 - 2020-11-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilona R. (Bott) Prishack, 80, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was born May 6, 1940, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Polosky Bott, and was a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Prishack worked as a cashier for Giant Eagle for many years before retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed watching our Pittsburgh sports teams, baking, and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her son, Andrew (Christina) Prishack, of Virginia; daughter, Lori (Ken) Guzzie, of Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren, Logan, Shayne, Brady, and Bryce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, whom she will be laid to rest beside. Services and interment will be private for her family in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her friends and caregivers who supported her, Alice, Art, Donna, Sue and Ger, Tracy, Sandy, Denise and Debbie, Brad and their family; Dr. C and her medical team, the staff at UPMC St. Margaret and McCandless, along with the staff at Harmar Village. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved