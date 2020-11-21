Ilona R. (Bott) Prishack, 80, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was born May 6, 1940, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Polosky Bott, and was a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Prishack worked as a cashier for Giant Eagle for many years before retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed watching our Pittsburgh sports teams, baking, and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her son, Andrew (Christina) Prishack, of Virginia; daughter, Lori (Ken) Guzzie, of Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren, Logan, Shayne, Brady, and Bryce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, whom she will be laid to rest beside. Services and interment will be private for her family in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her friends and caregivers who supported her, Alice, Art, Donna, Sue and Ger, Tracy, Sandy, Denise and Debbie, Brad and their family; Dr. C and her medical team, the staff at UPMC St. Margaret and McCandless, along with the staff at Harmar Village. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
.