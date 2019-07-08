Ima Jean Molina McGuire, 82, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Feb. 1, 1937, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Paul and Laura Graham Faith. Jean was a 1956 graduate of Ken High. Jean was employed by First Virginia Bank as head teller for many years. After retiring from the bank, she worked for Walmart as a clerk for more than 20 years. She always enjoyed watching the Pirates and loved watching wrestling. She was a member of the Red Hats and attended Murrysville Alliance Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McGuire. She is survived by sons, John (Betty) Molina, Joe (fiancee, Lois) Molina and Chuck (Denise) Molina; daughter, Carmen (Matt Estock) Kubla; two brothers, William (Harriett) Faith and Richard (Sue) Faith; sister, Twila (Dave) Parter; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A pastor from Murrysville Alliance Church will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 8, 2019