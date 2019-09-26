|
Imogene M. "Genie" Brubaker, 93, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville. She was born May 12, 1926, in Gilpin Township, a daughter of the late George Sober and Hannah Mabel (Riggle) Sober. Genie was a homemaker and member of Allegheny Township United Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her son, Terry L. Brubaker, of Tarentum; six grandchildren; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Georgianna Morrow, of Fox Chapel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth W. Brubaker, in June 2000; a son, Danny L. Brubaker, in August 2017; a brother, Robert Sober; and two sisters, Geraldine Nenza and Frances Wingart.
Friends welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with the Rev. Lisa J. Lyon and the Rev. Gary J. Lyon co-officiating. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019