Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Brubaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene M. Brubaker


1926 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene M. Brubaker Obituary
Imogene M. "Genie" Brubaker, 93, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville. She was born May 12, 1926, in Gilpin Township, a daughter of the late George Sober and Hannah Mabel (Riggle) Sober. Genie was a homemaker and member of Allegheny Township United Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her son, Terry L. Brubaker, of Tarentum; six grandchildren; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Georgianna Morrow, of Fox Chapel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth W. Brubaker, in June 2000; a son, Danny L. Brubaker, in August 2017; a brother, Robert Sober; and two sisters, Geraldine Nenza and Frances Wingart.
Friends welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with the Rev. Lisa J. Lyon and the Rev. Gary J. Lyon co-officiating. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Condolences to the Brubaker family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now