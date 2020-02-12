|
Inez (Fantino) Chapp passed away peacefully Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 93, at home, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was born Dec. 1, 1926, in Arnold. She attended Arnold High School, where she was a majorette and graduated with the highest honors. After graduation, she worked at Arnold High School as a secretary. She also later worked at Burrell Construction, where she was a secretary for more than 40 years until her retirement. Inez was married to her best friend and devoted husband, Stanley J. Chapp, for 47 years. Her retired years were spent with her beloved husband, where she took care of him until his passing. Inez lived with her daughter and her family for more than 10 years. She was a devoted grandmother. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time watching her granddaughters grow up. She enjoyed cooking, playing games, sewing and going to various fun places with her grandchildren. Her all-time favorite thing to do was watching her granddaughters at their dance and music recitals. Inez was a huge animal lover. She loved all animals and had numerous pets throughout the years. Inez was a sweet and kind-hearted lady. Inez was a lifelong member of Mt. Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Inez was preceded in death by her father, John Fantino; mother, Maddalena Fantino; her brother-in-law, Anthony Iacopino; sister, Theresa Iacopino, and husband, Stanley J. Chapp. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Janet Chapp-Stewart; son-in-law, Tracy Stewart; and granddaughters, Leanna and Maddalena Stewart. She will also be missed greatly by her furry grandkitties, Zekee and Cocoa Puff. Inez has been lifted up to the gates of heaven and reunited with her husband to live in eternal peace. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. To leave online condolences, please visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.