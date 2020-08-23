Inge C. Bigenho, 54, of Arnold, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 20, 1965, in New Kensington, to the late Claude S. and Helene H. Brendel Baker, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Inge had worked at the Brother's Inn and the Arnold American Legion. She was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed spending time with her family and bowling. She was also an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She is survived by her two daughters, Ashley Bigenho and Andrea Bigenho; stepchildren, Kayla and Russ McGoun, Keshia Berriger and Kyle Beckwith; step-grandchildren, Russell and Colton McGoun and Bayden and Noel Berringer; sister, Monica Kane, of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother, Wayne (Renee) Baker, of Lower Burrell; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Baker, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Claude E. and Carl H. Baker. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com
. The family suggests donations made in her name to the American Cancer Society
. www.cancer.org
.