Iolla Jane (Zimmerly) Weber, passed away at the age of 98, in Harmar Village, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Jane was born Feb. 3, 1921, in Springdale, to Albert and Hattie Stobert Zimmerly. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jane will be reunited with her husband, John, who passed in 2010, and her daughter, Karen, in 1993. Jane and John traveled extensively to many Army posts from Japan, Germany and the U.S. during John's United States Army Service from 1940-1963. She enjoyed her travel experiences and meeting various military husbands and wives and their children. Jane shared many fond memories of living in different Army housing units and visiting various foreign places of historical and tourist interest. Jane treasured her many trips to Holland to visit a Dutch family they befriended while stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. Jane enjoyed working, relaxing and "watching for deer" on the family's property affectionately called "the Hill." Many wonderful memories and good times were spent on this property. Together, Jane and John's retirement years were shared in this labor of love on "the Hill." Jane was also the family historian for the Weber-Zimmerly families. She shared her unique knowledge of family facts, articles and keepsakes. This information was shared with both immediate and extended family members who were pleased and grateful for this ancestry information. At family gatherings, it was enjoyable to hear from both her brother, Bud, and Jane on their versions of past family activities and events. Jane is survived by her sons, Ronald and Robert (Kathy); and daughter, Becky Petit (Gene); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Per Jane's wishes, visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., with services commencing at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Pawlowski officiating and burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
Jane was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that donations be made to Springdale Methodist Church or any military organization of one's choice. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019