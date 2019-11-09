Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iolla Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iolla J. Weber


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iolla J. Weber Obituary
Iolla Jane (Zimmerly) Weber, passed away at the age of 98, in Harmar Village, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Jane was born Feb. 3, 1921, in Springdale, to Albert and Hattie Stobert Zimmerly. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jane will be reunited with her husband, John, who passed in 2010, and her daughter, Karen, in 1993. Jane and John traveled extensively to many Army posts from Japan, Germany and the U.S. during John's United States Army Service from 1940-1963. She enjoyed her travel experiences and meeting various military husbands and wives and their children. Jane shared many fond memories of living in different Army housing units and visiting various foreign places of historical and tourist interest. Jane treasured her many trips to Holland to visit a Dutch family they befriended while stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. Jane enjoyed working, relaxing and "watching for deer" on the family's property affectionately called "the Hill." Many wonderful memories and good times were spent on this property. Together, Jane and John's retirement years were shared in this labor of love on "the Hill." Jane was also the family historian for the Weber-Zimmerly families. She shared her unique knowledge of family facts, articles and keepsakes. This information was shared with both immediate and extended family members who were pleased and grateful for this ancestry information. At family gatherings, it was enjoyable to hear from both her brother, Bud, and Jane on their versions of past family activities and events. Jane is survived by her sons, Ronald and Robert (Kathy); and daughter, Becky Petit (Gene); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Per Jane's wishes, visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., with services commencing at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Pawlowski officiating and burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
Jane was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that donations be made to Springdale Methodist Church or any military organization of one's choice. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iolla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -