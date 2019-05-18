Iona J. Landis, 89, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Renton to the late Andrew and Mary Elizabeth White Caldwell. Iona was a 1947 graduate of Plum High School. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Lower Burrell and the Order of the Eastern Star in New Kensington. She enjoyed playing euchre, sequence, traveling to Hilton Head, burnt hotdogs, and spending time with her grandchildren and her fur babies. Survivors include her son, Sheldon R. (Sue) Landis; daughter, Kimberly J. (Larry) Lecnar; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) Josefoski, Sheri (Jeremy) Mills, Dawn Ann (Steve) Herron, and Luke (Sunny) Lecnar; great-grandchildren, Grace and Duncan Josefoski, Leland and Lyra Mills, and Archer and Coen Herron; and brother, William Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Richard Landis; her daughter, Lorie K. Landis; and her siblings, Sarah Sluser and Donald Caldwell.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, in Grace Community Church, 2751 Grant St., Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., was entrusted with the arrangements.

