Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Ira L. Long


1944 - 2019
Ira L. Long Obituary
Ira L. Long, 75, of Kiski Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in AHN West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Feb. 14, 1944, in Apollo, he was a son of the late Robert E. Long and Dorothy "Irene" (Geiger) Long. Ira was a 1962 graduate of Elders Ridge High School and proudly served our country with the Army. He worked as a welder for the former Ween United, for the Babcock and Wilcox Decontamination Project, and later as a laborer for Swank Construction, retiring in 2013. Ira was a member of Spring Church Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed farming as well as tinkering and fixing things. Ira loved offering a helping hand to his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Leslie. Ira is survived by his siblings, Robert S. Long, of Apollo, Melvin R. (Marlene) Long, of Spring Church, Roger A. Long, of Avonmore, Vera E. Long, of Kiski Township, and Gary K. (Tawna) Long, of Avonmore; many nieces and nephews; close friend, Sandy McMunn, of Apollo; and the beloved family St. Bernard, Sophie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Following the service, military honors will be accorded by the Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard. Private interment in Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
