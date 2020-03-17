|
Irene Cypher, 82, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at The Willows, Oakmont Presbyterian Home. She was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Plum Borough to the late Austin and Rita (Richardson) Schrock. Irene has lived the past 15 years in Natrona Heights and prior to that, Washington Township. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Community Life for their wonderful care. Survivors include her children, Kevin (Darlene) Schrock, of Apollo, Kathy Rodnicki, of Apollo, Kim Knappenberger, of Leechburg, Karen (Charles) Budosh, of Vandergrift, and Tiffannie C. (Joseph) Signorella, of Natrona Heights; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Dan Irwin, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Cypher, and daughter, Kari Irwin. All services and burial in Plum Creek Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.