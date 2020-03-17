Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526

Irene Cypher


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Cypher Obituary
Irene Cypher, 82, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at The Willows, Oakmont Presbyterian Home. She was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Plum Borough to the late Austin and Rita (Richardson) Schrock. Irene has lived the past 15 years in Natrona Heights and prior to that, Washington Township. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Community Life for their wonderful care. Survivors include her children, Kevin (Darlene) Schrock, of Apollo, Kathy Rodnicki, of Apollo, Kim Knappenberger, of Leechburg, Karen (Charles) Budosh, of Vandergrift, and Tiffannie C. (Joseph) Signorella, of Natrona Heights; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Dan Irwin, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Cypher, and daughter, Kari Irwin. All services and burial in Plum Creek Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -