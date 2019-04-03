Irene E. (Benes) Torchia, 94, of Medway, Mass., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 19, 1924, in Detroit, Mich., Irene moved to New Kensington as a baby and lived there most of her life before moving to Maryland and then to Massachusetts. Mrs. Torchia worked at PPG as a secretary for 10 years and was the beloved wife of the late Bruno Torchia for 50 years. Irene was an active member of Mt. St. Peters Catholic Church Women's Group when she lived in New Kensington, and most recently a member of St Brendan's Parish, in Bellingham, Mass. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking cookies, playing slot machines and solving jigsaw puzzles, which she turned into wall decorations. Her constant companion was her cherished dog, Abby. Irene is survived by her three sons, Tim (Marilyn), of San Diego, Calif., Dan (Terry), of Powell, Ohio, and Jim (Laurie), of Medway, Mass., and her daughter, Tina Gamble (James), of Frederick, Md. She has seven grandchildren and two sisters, Dorothy Alexia, of Dallas, Ga., and Beverly Suffanti, of Wheaton, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Charles Benes, and a brother, Joe Pope.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral Liturgy outside Mass at noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, in GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to in Irene's memory as she was very generous to many charities. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019