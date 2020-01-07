|
Irene E. Valach, 89, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home. Born in West Deer Township May 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Sashurowski) Vereb. She was the beloved wife of the late George Valach; loving mother of Debbie Kotermanski, of Springdale, and Irene (Rick) Brown, of Murrysville; grandmother of Ed (Kelly) Kotermanski, Shawn Kotermanski, Brittani (Jacob) Alber and Brian Brown; and great-grandmother of Lexi, Eddie and Immie. Family was everything to Irene.
The family held a private family viewing and a time of remembrance at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICE INC., Oakmont. Interment followed in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, next to her husband, George.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020