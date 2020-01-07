Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Valach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene E. Valach


1930 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene E. Valach Obituary
Irene E. Valach, 89, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home. Born in West Deer Township May 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Sashurowski) Vereb. She was the beloved wife of the late George Valach; loving mother of Debbie Kotermanski, of Springdale, and Irene (Rick) Brown, of Murrysville; grandmother of Ed (Kelly) Kotermanski, Shawn Kotermanski, Brittani (Jacob) Alber and Brian Brown; and great-grandmother of Lexi, Eddie and Immie. Family was everything to Irene.
The family held a private family viewing and a time of remembrance at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICE INC., Oakmont. Interment followed in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, next to her husband, George.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -